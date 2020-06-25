Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $77.31. 6,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.37. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

