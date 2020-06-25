CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, approximately 239 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CHORUS LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

