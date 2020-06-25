Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chubb worth $90,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.80. 29,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

