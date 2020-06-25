Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 22,727,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,122,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.