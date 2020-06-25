Coastline Trust Co Acquires 12,290 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $140,743,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after purchasing an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 543,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,947. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

