Coastline Trust Co Acquires 28,145 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

