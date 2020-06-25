Coastline Trust Co Buys 26,341 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. 469,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,959. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.