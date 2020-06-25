Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. 12,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,991. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

