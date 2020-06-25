Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 175,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,191. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

