Coastline Trust Co Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,049 shares of company stock worth $11,348,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Baxter International stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 222,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,301. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

