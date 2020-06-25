Coastline Trust Co Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 116,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 39,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 247,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,244. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

