Coastline Trust Co Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 942,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after buying an additional 153,625 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

