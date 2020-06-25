Coastline Trust Co Has $4.04 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

NEE stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.53. 1,172,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

