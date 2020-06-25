Coastline Trust Co Has $4.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.04. 82,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.