Coastline Trust Co Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $446.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

