Coastline Trust Co Purchases 1,640 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 63,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 295,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,932,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $134.90.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.