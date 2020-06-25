Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 46,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,799. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

