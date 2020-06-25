Coastline Trust Co Raises Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,705 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 931,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 102.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 148,348 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.15. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

