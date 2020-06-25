Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.43.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $31.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,432.70. 1,574,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

