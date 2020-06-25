Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.94. 2,112,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

