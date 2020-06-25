Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,310 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

