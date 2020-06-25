Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,430 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.44% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 3,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,921. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

