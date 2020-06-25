Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,120 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,682,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229,243. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

