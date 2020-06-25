Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,335 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.63. 2,026,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

