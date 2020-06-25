Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,721 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 288,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,717. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.