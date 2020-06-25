Coastline Trust Co Sells 8,885 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.16.

Nike stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,841. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

