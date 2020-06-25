Coastline Trust Co Sells 9,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,983,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 9,579,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,258,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

