Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,603,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.80.

NYSE CB traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,794. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

