Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Facebook stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.78. 13,386,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

