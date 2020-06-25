Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,674,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,023 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $256,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 689,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

