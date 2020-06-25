CoinUs Trading Down 49.1% This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $184,108.92 and approximately $419.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003707 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

