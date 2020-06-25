Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $183.33. 2,629,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.77. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

