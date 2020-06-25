Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,811,000 after buying an additional 265,831 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,789,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

