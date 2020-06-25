Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,002,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $345,138,000 after purchasing an additional 253,290 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $671,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 84.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 427,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 195,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. 3,478,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

