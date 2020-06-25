Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,921,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

