Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $92,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.82. 93,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $261.67 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

