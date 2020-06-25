Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $29.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,434.04. The stock had a trading volume of 984,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The firm has a market cap of $999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,408.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,350.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

