Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Visa stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. The company has a market cap of $373.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.68. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.