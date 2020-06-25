Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,151 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.