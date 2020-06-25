Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Up 22.4%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) was up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), approximately 3,196,838 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8,844% from the average daily volume of 35,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.37.

Comptoir Group (LON:COM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

