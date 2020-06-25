Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 13,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 17,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

