Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 40,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 30,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

