Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,757 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 116.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 56,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,004,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,410,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 210,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

