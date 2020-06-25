Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,280 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 4,719,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,841. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.16.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

