Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cerner worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.