Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 8,805,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,229,243. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

