Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

