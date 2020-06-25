Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 223,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,436.62. 743,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,411.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,352.69. The stock has a market cap of $975.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.