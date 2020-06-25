Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 18,811 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $147,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.68. 144,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

