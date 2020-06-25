Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 20,255 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Novartis by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 952,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

